A Hot Weekend Coming Up

-

A weak mid-level convergence zone across eastern Oklahoma could result in a few high based showers or even a rumble of thunder Friday morning.

We’ve detected a few lightning strikes in a few locations during the pre-dawn hours and a sprinkle or small shower remains a low probability through the early morning hours. These morning clouds should continue to thin out through mid-day revealing mostly sunny and hot conditions again this afternoon.

Another heat advisory will be required for the majority of eastern Oklahoma without afternoon heat indices from 105 to 110°. As the mid-level ridge of high pressure continues expanding east, more triple digit readings are likely over a larger area soon and continuing through the weekend.

The center of the mid-level ridge will be directly across Oklahoma next week result in in the hottest stretch of summer temperature so far.

While the mid-level ridge remains the dominant feature, some local weaknesses could again result in a few spotty showers over the next 24 to 36 hours. Some of the data support a slight chance for a rogue thunderstorm late tonight and early tomorrow morning along the Oklahoma and Kansas state line region.

This probability remains very low but will be a slight possibility for our neighbors to our north and northeast.

Early next week as the mid-level ridge centers-up across the state, daytime highs will reach the highest of the summer season to date. Readings from 100 to 105 will be a possibility Monday through Wednesday area wide before some changes should occur through the end of the week.

There may be some local drying in the boundary layer compared to the past few weeks, but due to higher daytime temps, heat advisories and even excessive heat warnings will more than likely be required next week.

By the second half of next week, the center of the ridge may change shape and slightly weaken allowing for some organized thunderstorms approaching Northern Oklahoma by the end of the week or next weekend. This would also result in increasing cloud cover and a slight reduction in daytime highs.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!