Meet Sir Whines-A-Lot, The 'CashNip Kitty' Who Takes People's Money Through A Door

By: News On 6

A cat at a downtown Tulsa business is dubbed the "CashNip Kitty" because he takes people's money through a glass door.

His name is Sir-Whines-A-Lot and his owner said it all started six years ago when he realized piles of dollar bills were on the floor of the business in the morning.

He realized people passing by were teasing the cat with money and the cat was taking the bills.

So the owner put up a sign telling people to donate and is giving the money to the Day center for the Homeless.

CashNip Kitty has gotten worldwide attention and he gets letters from all over with donations as well.