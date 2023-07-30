1 Dead, 1 Injured In Tulsa Shooting, Police Search For Suspects

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are investigating a deadly shooting after someone fired at a vehicle along Highway 169 Sunday morning.

Officers say they found the victims along the southbound lanes of 169 near 31st Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police say both the driver and passenger were shot and the passenger died.

Officers say the vehicle had several bullet holes in it and it couldn't drive.

They say the driver went to the hospital and should be okay.

TPD is still investigating what led to the shooting.



