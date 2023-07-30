By: News On 6

68-Year-Old Claremore Man Arrested, Accused Of Hosting Party With Alcohol That Included Minors

A 68-year-old Claremore man was arrested Saturday morning by deputies in Rogers County after they say he hosted a party for minors that included alcohol, according to district court documents.

Rogers County deputies arrested Barry Bernesser for Social Hosting and Contributing to the Delinquency of Minors. Deputies say Bernesser was arrested earlier in July for the same reason.

According to the affidavit, Rogers County deputies responded to a home off S. 4194 Road in Claremore just after 1 a.m. on July 29.

Deputies found a "large party" with a "significant" number of juveniles that were allegedly intoxicated. They say between 200 and 300 people were present at the party between the ages of 15-20.

Bernesser was found upstairs in his bedroom and was arrested by deputies.

He is in custody on a $2,000 bond.