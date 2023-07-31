Eastbound 71st Street Closed In Tulsa Due To Pavement Buckling Near Mingo, Repairs Underway

By: News On 6

The blazing heat in Green Country is having an impact on the city streets.

The City of Tulsa says the three eastbound lanes of E. 71st St. just east of Mingo are closed due to pavement buckling on Monday.

The city says it's likely heat-related and that traffic has been detoured around the closure.

A contractor is on scene working to repair and the City of Tulsa says the goal is to have two outside lanes open by Tuesday afternoon and the center lane opened by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.