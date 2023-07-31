First-Year Medical School Students Volunteer Around Tulsa

By: Eden Jones

First-year medical students from OSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine volunteered all over Tulsa today to get their first taste of service before they hit the books.

Today is Caden Bowles' first day of orientation before he starts medical school.

“I’m scared. But I’m excited, yes,” Bowles said.

The incoming class broke out into groups to volunteer across Tulsa. At the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Caden’s group had a special task: sorting potatoes.

“Working with a lot of potatoes, getting our hands dirty, just making sure that the quality of the food is good and that it’s good to give to people,” said Bowles.

Lauren Orr, who oversees the volunteers, says this is a good way for these future doctors to learn the value of serving others.

“We just thought it would be a great partnership for our future doctors to partner and kind of see how to help those in the community,” she said.

Orr says she is grateful for the 6,000 people a year who volunteer at the food bank. A number that saves them over a million dollars in operating costs, and something they can’t do with staff alone.

“We need that extra volunteer support to carry out our mission and we couldn’t do it without them,” Orr said.

Caden says this is a perfect opportunity to get to know his classmates.

“It’s so much easier doing something hands-on with somebody rather than name, major, hometown,” he said.

And he’s excited to see how this will help him in his journey of becoming Dr. Bowles.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my work ethic beyond potatoes,” said Bowles.

Students also volunteered at Eugene Field Elementary School and Hospitality House of Tulsa.

If you're interested in volunteering at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, click here.