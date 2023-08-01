A Pattern Change Arriving This Weekend

-

Excessive heat and humidity will continue across Northeastern Oklahoma for the remainder of the week, but some changes should arrive this weekend as the mid-level ridge of high pressure migrates away from the state.

This will allow the return of organized storm chances and even the possibility of a cold front nearing northern Oklahoma this weekend.

This respite from the excessive heat should remain Sunday into early next week. High temperatures this afternoon should return to triple digits for most of the region.

Some locations did not hit 100 yesterday, but we are anticipating the hot weather area wide today through the end of the week.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will be issued for most of Eastern Oklahoma today with heat indices ranging from 105 to near 113°.

Actual temperatures should reach the 100 to near 104 range from east to west this afternoon. The surface pressure gradient is expected to strengthen compared to yesterday allowing southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Similar conditions are likely to remain through the end of the week.

The mid-level ridge of high pressure centered closely near the state today should slowly flatten and move southwest of Oklahoma by this weekend.

This will allow a more progressive upper airflow to reach the central plains. A weak boundary may near southern Kansas late Thursday night into early Friday morning where a few storms may develop.

As the pattern changes the chance for organized storm activity should slowly increase by Friday night into early Saturday morning, and more so Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

Model data is inconsistent, but our probabilities are based on pattern recognition with the expectation of the frontal boundary nearing Northern Oklahoma and the ridge moving away from the state.

Temperature trends Saturday should continue with highs in the upper 90s or near 100 along with heat index values Nearing 105.

As the front progresses southward on Sunday this should bring a reduction in temperature and humidity with afternoon highs topping out in the lower 90s.

Lower temperatures should remain Monday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s before additional heat and humidity return by the middle of next week. We still have plenty of summer weather to endure.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!