Young Woman Remembered After Fatal Crash In Bixby

A young woman who was supposed to start college this month, was killed in a wreck in Bixby and the driver has been charged with murder.

Police said that driver, Gabriel Henson, was speeding, driving the wrong way and running from police before crashing.

Police said Gabriella Loehr died in the hospital after the crash. Her family said she was a sweet and sensitive young woman who treasured her dogs.

Flowers, pictures and notes sit at the site of the crash, near North Riverside Drive and East 151st Street South in Bixby, in honor of Gabriella Loehr.

Her obituary said she went by "Gabby,” a 19-year-old eager to start college this fall at John Brown University in Arkansas.

Loehr was born in Guatemala, adopted just six months later by her parents in Tulsa, Annette and Anthony, and became a US citizen. She graduated from Metro Christian Academy in the spring.

Bixby Police said just after midnight on July 22nd, they got a call about underage drinking near Bentley Park.

Henson's arrest affidavit says an officer on the way to the scene saw a BMW speed down North Riverside Drive, and go through a round-about in the wrong direction.

Court documents say when the officer tried to pull Henson over, he ran through a stop sign and lost control, causing the car to roll several times.

Henson's arrest affidavit says he told police Loehr was the driver, but days later admitted he was actually the one driving. Two other juveniles were in the car and went to the hospital.

Police said they found several open containers of alcohol while investigating.

Aside from playing varsity tennis and cheer, Loehr also left an impact on the friends she made Oklahoma Extreme Tumbling.

Christin Houchin wrote, "Gabby was my first friend from the OXT cheer squad and she made me feel right at home, I could never forget her smile and her funny sense of humor and she was a true friend and the best person to go to when I needed advice...."

Loehr’s funeral was last Friday. Instead of flowers, the family asked that any donations be made to the City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter in her honor.