Art Exhibition Featuring More Than 60 Tulsa Artists Set To Open


Friday, August 4th 2023, 6:16 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

"Oh, Tulsa!" The newest exhibit installed at the Living Arts of Tulsa gallery, features dozens of artists from the area.

Organizers said the exhibit is intended to highlight the unique talents the Tulsa arts community has to offer and encourage the community to come together to share what they love about Tulsa.

The exhibition opens Friday at 6 p.m. during the First Friday Art Crawl, and will be on display through Aug. 18.

According to organizers, admission is free.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 4th, 2023

August 5th, 2023

August 5th, 2023

August 5th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 5th, 2023

August 5th, 2023

August 5th, 2023

August 5th, 2023