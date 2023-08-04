Art Exhibition Featuring More Than 60 Tulsa Artists Set To Open

By: News On 6

"Oh, Tulsa!" The newest exhibit installed at the Living Arts of Tulsa gallery, features dozens of artists from the area.

Organizers said the exhibit is intended to highlight the unique talents the Tulsa arts community has to offer and encourage the community to come together to share what they love about Tulsa.

The exhibition opens Friday at 6 p.m. during the First Friday Art Crawl, and will be on display through Aug. 18.

According to organizers, admission is free.



