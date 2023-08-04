Broken Arrow Police Recognizes 10 New Academy Graduates

By: News On 6

-

The Broken Arrow Police Department recognized 10 of its newest graduates at a ceremony Thursday.

The BA Police Academy graduates completed more than 1,000 hours of intense training over 28 weeks. After graduating, they begin a 14-week Field Training program before going out on patrol on their own.

"We're getting applicants from across the country. They look at the department as a place where they can work and grow. They look at the town as a place where they can raise kids, they want to raise families here," said Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill.

This is the department's 13th group of cadets to graduate since the department first launched a police academy in 2008.