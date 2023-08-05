Concerns Raised Over Chick-Fil-A Opening Near Residential Area In Tulsa

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa residents are concerned about a new potential Chick-Fil-A opening up in the area.

The new Chick-Fil-A would be placed on East 15th Street and South Utica Avenue.

Some residents say they had been looking forward to more commercial development but are opposed to it being a Chick-Fil-A because it's a busy street.

"We welcome all of the new walkable development around the neighborhood, but until we actually figure out a way to get traffic to those new businesses they are coming though the neighborhood and it's a safety issue," said resident Burlinda Radney.

The next step would be approval from the city council, which could happen in about a month.



