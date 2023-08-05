Concerns Raised Over Chick-Fil-A Opening Near Residential Area In Tulsa


Saturday, August 5th 2023, 10:56 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla -

Tulsa residents are concerned about a new potential Chick-Fil-A opening up in the area.

The new Chick-Fil-A would be placed on East 15th Street and South Utica Avenue.

Some residents say they had been looking forward to more commercial development but are opposed to it being a Chick-Fil-A because it's a busy street. 

"We welcome all of the new walkable development around the neighborhood, but until we actually figure out a way to get traffic to those new businesses they are coming though the neighborhood and it's a safety issue," said resident Burlinda Radney.

The next step would be approval from the city council, which could happen in about a month.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 5th, 2023

August 6th, 2023

August 5th, 2023

August 5th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 6th, 2023

August 6th, 2023

August 6th, 2023

August 6th, 2023