Company Removes Fees For 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran Moving Across The State

Charles Allred, a World War II veteran, turned 100 years old in May and he and his wife Marilyn have been married for almost 76 years.

“I don’t know how she put up with me all this time,” he said.

They’ve been through a lot together, including his time in the Navy.

“We made three invasions while I was in service,” said Allred.

Now, a new chapter: moving to Oklahoma City. When asked the main reason for the move, Charles' answer was simple: to be closer to family.

“Our granddaughter lives pretty close there and we’re up here by ourselves, I mean, no family,” he said.

Charles describes himself as an independent man. But now, he’s learning to let others lend a helping hand.

“He sacrificed and gave his time for us so now we’re trying to give back as well,” said “You Move Me” General Manager Jackie Darrough.

Darrough says when presented the opportunity to help them, it was an easy yes.

And the company is moving the couple across the state for free.

Darrough is a veteran herself and says serving in the military creates a special bond.

“Once you’re in the military, there’s a type of brotherhood and sisterhood for it, so if you have the opportunity to help out, that’s what you’re gonna do,” she said.

Now, Charles is reflecting on his time spent in Green Country.

“I’m just looking, there's some pictures she dug out from somewhere,” said Allred.

Pictures of their memories in Broken Arrow and around the country….soon to be packed up to go to a place where more will be made.