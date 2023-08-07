Barnsdall Public Schools Reopens With Revamped Backpack, Clothing Policies

By: News On 6

-

Classes for the Barnsdall Elementary, middle, and high schools begin on Monday when the first bell rings but the school is reminding parents and students about rules and some policy changes for this school year.

The principal is reminding parents and middle and high school students that even though the temperature is soaring there are still rules regarding shorts. Shorts have to be fingertip length and no athletic shorts are allowed except during athletic activities. There are no spaghetti straps allowed either.

Students will not be allowed to take their backpacks with them to class this year and will have to leave them in their lockers. The schools are reminding kids and parents to plan ahead about what students will need for class and only bring what is necessary.



