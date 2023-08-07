2023 Preseason Coaches Poll: Where Are Sooners, Cowboys Ranked?


Monday, August 7th 2023, 1:51 pm

By: CBS Sports


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The 2023 college football season is just around the corner, and with it comes the annual preseason rankings.

Two-time reigning national champion Georgia leads the preseason Coaches Poll, released Monday, with two-time reigning Big Ten champion Michigan coming in at No. 2. 

The Wolverines edge No. 3 Alabama and rival Ohio State at No. 4, earning 1510 points in the preseason ranking, only 21 points ahead of Alabama and 25 points ahead of Ohio State. While Michigan earned a No. 2 ranking, it did not earn a first-place vote from the coaches panel. Alabama held four first-place votes, while Ohio State received one vote. 

LSU rounds out the top five, finishing just ahead of No. 6 USC. Penn State sits at No. 7, with Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee finishing the top 10. National finalist TCU sits at No. 16 after losing several key contributors to the NFL. Pac-12 champion Utah is at No. 14. Tulane ranks as the only Group of Five team to make the list, starting the year at No. 23. 

Here's the full Coaches Poll top 25 from the 66 coaches who vote (first-place votes in parentheses). 

Preseason Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia (61)
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama (4)
  4. Ohio State (1)
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Clemson
  10. Tennessee
  11. Washington
  12. Texas
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Oregon
  16. TCU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oregon State
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Tulane
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Texas A&M

Others receiving votes: Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; UTSA 59; Pittsburgh 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; SMU 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; Brigham Young 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1
