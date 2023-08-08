High School Football Practice Opens Across Green Country


Monday, August 7th 2023, 10:10 pm

By: News On 6


BIXBY, Okla. -

High school football practice opened across the state on Monday.

The 6-a division one defending champs, the Bixby Spartans, got in a morning workout.

Teams are limited to helmets and no pads for the first few days.

Loren Montgomery's team will open with the battle of the burbs in a matchup with Owasso. That's on the August 24 at TU's Chapman Stadium.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 7th, 2023

July 25th, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

Top Headlines

August 8th, 2023

August 8th, 2023

August 8th, 2023

August 8th, 2023