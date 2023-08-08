High School Football Practice Opens Across Green Country

Monday, August 7th 2023, 10:10 pm
High school football practice opened across the state on Monday.
The 6-a division one defending champs, the Bixby Spartans, got in a morning workout.
Teams are limited to helmets and no pads for the first few days.
Loren Montgomery's team will open with the battle of the burbs in a matchup with Owasso. That's on the August 24 at TU's Chapman Stadium.
