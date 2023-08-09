Voters Approve Several Bond Issues Including 'Improve Our Tulsa' Package

Voters approved several bond issues Tuesday, including the "Improve Our Tulsa" package, which extends an existing sales tax. That package will disperse more than $800 million towards existing projects and upgrades.

-

Voters passed several bond issues that will have a lasting impact on their communities across Green Country.

All of the issues in Tulsa, Owasso and Catoosa passed, including the "Improve our Tulsa" tax package, which extends a sales tax to cover $814 million for street repairs, city equipment and building maintenance.

Tulsans approved the Improve Our Tulsa package, which continues the existing sales tax rate of 3.6 percent for four more years and will begin in late 2025.

Related Story: Voters To Decide On Improve Our Tulsa Package

Key aspects include $296 million for street improvements, including finishing existing projects, an $80 million update for the Performing Arts Center, and $32 million for Tulsa Parks.

It also includes repairs to Tulsa Police Headquarters, the Cox Business Convention Center, and the zoo.

While the Tulsa County Republican Party opposes the package, citing concerns about river and museum funding, City Hall assures oversight to uphold voter preferences.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the package will benefit everyone.

“There are a lot of good Tulsans who love our city who didn’t vote for this today and it’s important to me as a mayor that we win their confidence by showing them the work that this program is going to do as its implemented over the next four years, so that the next time one of these come up, they can go and vote yes with confidence,” Bynum said.

In Catoosa, voters approved both proposals on the ballots, which are a Hotel Tax Increase and PSO franchise extension.

The tax for lodging property owners and managers will increase from five percent to eight percent.

The other proposal renews its PSO franchise and increases a fee paid to the city from two percent to three percent.

Both tax increases will go towards the city’s Public Safety Fund to help police and fire departments get new equipment.

And in Owasso, voters approved making a temporary sales tax permanent to keep up with the high demand of growth.

The city said its half-cent sales tax will fund key infrastructure improvements and will be a permanent sales tax no longer needing to be renewed.

The city said the Owasso sales tax will also help the city start new transportation projects including adding trails.

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS