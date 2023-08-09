New security measures will be in place when students and teachers return to school in Collinsville. The district spent the summer adding additional protection in the case of an active shooter on campus.

School Security: New Locks Installed On Each Collinsville Classroom Door

“We’re just constantly looking for ways to make teachers feel safe and students feel safe when they come to school,” said Daniel Boggs, Director of Security for Collinsville Schools. “That’s my number one priority.”

This includes planning for the unthinkable situations, like an active shooter on campus.

Boggs believes the installation of new door locks could save lives.

“They can go to their door, get the locking device and lock it within seconds,” said Boggs.

Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said each classroom door in the district now has the locks.

Funding for the project was made possible after a campaign at the end of last school year.

Hogan said people in town chipped in, along with businesses.

“I think in about three weeks, we raised $47,000 to fully fund the project,” he said.

On top of the new door locks, each classroom has a first aid kid designed to temporarily patch a wound.

Hogan said a third school resource officer will also be on duty when the first bell rings this year on Thursday.