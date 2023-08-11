Suspect Connected To Tulsa Murder Arrested; 2nd Suspect On The Run, Police Say

Brothers Julian and Kortney Smith are accused of killing a woman in Tulsa on August 7. Kortney Smith was booked into the Tulsa County Jail Thursday night while police continue to search for his brother.

Tulsa Police have confirmed one of two people wanted for a recent murder is now in custody.

Kortney Smith was booked into the Tulsa County Jail shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday. He was one of two brothers wanted for a deadly shooting that happened on Monday afternoon. Investigators said Kortney's brother Julian Smith shot a woman named Kori Shaver in the head near 33rd West Avenue and Interstate 44. Tulsa Police Kortney helped Julian get away.

Julian Smith is still on the run.

Warrants Issued For Brothers Accused Of Killing Tulsa Woman

Arrest warrants were issued Thursday afternoon for Julian and Kortney Smith for the killing of Kori Shaver. Investigators said Julian Smith is accused of shooting Shaver in the head with a rifle, inside a car. His brother, Kortney, helped him get away, according to investigators.

Investigators said it was actually Kortney Smith who called 911 and said he’d found Shaver shot, in the back seat of the car and didn’t know what happened to her. Police said Kortney told officers that he showed up at a house with Shaver, went inside to use the bathroom, and when he came out, he realized she’d been shot.

Investigators said the story didn't add up and found surveillance video where they could hear the gunshot and another video where they saw the car pull up with three people inside, not two. Court documents said when Kortney got out of the car and went inside the house, his brother Julian, who was sitting in the passenger seat, turned and shot Shaver.

Julian then got a ride away from the scene, according to the court documents. Kortney had to move the car with Shaver inside it, so his brother could leave, documents said. Kortney then put the car back where it was and called the police, documents show.