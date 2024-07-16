3 Arrested, Accused Of Stealing From Retail Stores, 1 Suspect Accused Of Biting An Officer

Tulsa Police arrested three suspects accused of stealing from several retail stores in the city. Police said that one of the suspects bit an officer as he tried to escape from their custody.

By: News On 6

Three suspects were arrested after Tulsa Police Officers said they followed several tips from witnesses after they discovered stolen merchandise from multiple retail stores around Tulsa.

Tulsa Police said they got a phone call that alerted them of one of the suspect's locations. Chester Radcliff was arrested as he tried to leave a Target near 15th and Yale with several stolen goods. Investigators said the man had brought his children with him to the crime.

Kenneth Foreman and Savannah Potter were arrested while staying at a hotel near Skelly and Braden Ave. The two suspects were hiding at the hotel, checking in under fake names to avoid police.

Police said Foreman bit one of the officers as he tried to escape from their custody. Potter complied without a fight and was taken into custody.