Tulsa Police arrested a man they said fired several gunshots at a woman's car.

Witnesses said Justin McClendon shot at a car in the parking lot of the Parkview Terrace Apartments near 61st and Union on Tuesday.

Police said the woman driving the car then hit McClendon with her vehicle.

Records show McClendon has a previous conviction for shooting with intent to kill.