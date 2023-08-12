TPS Superintendent Dr. Gist Responds To Criticisms Against District

News On 6's Jonathan Cooper and Tatum Guinn sat down with Dr. Gist to get her responses to criticism against the TPS district.

By: News On 6

The State Department of Education released a video highlighting some of the TPS district's struggles, which included some video from News On 6.

Editor's Note: We have asked the Oklahoma state Department of Education to remove our newscast footage from their video. Griffin Media neither granted permission to use the video nor were we asked.

Dr. Gist said the State Department of Education's video has some of the financial data wrong and also misrepresents how the district spends its money.

She said she met with State Superintendent Ryan Walters in person last Friday to address some of these concerns, but he still held the press conference on Monday. She said the video is causing distractions.

"It's pretty evident that this is an intentional effort to upset. We don't know exactly why. But again, here's what we do know: our families want their kids to have a great day at school on August 17th and beyond, and that is what has to have our attention," Dr. Gist said.

Gist said on TPS' website, you can find a detailed plan formed by the community and board for ways to improve reading literacy and test scores within the district.

She said she loves the district and plans to be here despite Walters' call for a leadership change.

