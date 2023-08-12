If you're looking for a place to cool off Saturday, check out the Philbrook Museum and it’s weekly sprinkler Saturday’s

Cool Down With Free Sprinkler Fun At Philbrook Gardens"

People who are looking for a way to cool down can go to Philbrook Gardens with sprinklers and popsicles.

The event is available every Saturday in August from 10 a.m. till noon depending on the weather and it is completely free.

People who are wanting to participate need to bring a towel.



