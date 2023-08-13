Families Learn Choctaw Culture At Gilcrease Museum Neighborhood Art Program

An art program that's part of Gilcrease Museum's neighborhood art project taught families about Choctaw culture on Saturday.

By: News On 6

Kids got to bead corn and make crowns and wands out of cornhusks while members of the Choctaw Nation told stories and danced.

Organizers say it's a way to bring families from different cultures and ethnicities together to encourage creativity.

"We have creativity-based activities, so we encourage creativity in young artists because we have a lot of artwork in the Gilcrease collection," said Mery McNett with the museum.

The event is one of many included in the museum's neighborhood programs while it waits for the new museum to be built.

As for the construction, the highest beam on its new building was recently installed.