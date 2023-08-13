Fly-In Event At Will Roger's Birthplace Ranch Features Over 100 Planes On Day Of Remembrance

One of the largest fly-ins for Oklahoma took place at Oologah Lake on Saturday, featuring over 100 different aircraft.

By: News On 6

Fly-In Event At Will Roger's Birthplace Ranch Features Over 100 Planes For Families On Day Of Remembrance

People watched at the Will Rogers birthplace ranch watched as planes flew overhead. They event had the chance to speak with the pilots.

The event has been going on for about 40 years as part of Will Roger's National Day of Remembrance, marking the anniversary of his and Wiley Post's deaths in an Alaskan plane crash.

Rogers was an avid flyer and one of aviation's biggest at the time. He was on the first leg of a trip to study a mail route from the U.S. to Russia when he died.

This year was the first time the Cherokee Nation sponsored the fly-in. This was due to them buying the ranch from the Oklahoma Historical Society.