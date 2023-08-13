County Commissioner Karen Keith Announced Candidacy For Mayor Of Tulsa

Sunday, August 13th 2023, 8:16 am
County Commissioner Karen Keith announced her candidacy for Mayor of Tulsa Sunday morning.
Keith is currently serving her fourth term as county commissioner.
In Keith's candidacy announcement, she states:
“I love Tulsa, and we have made monumental strides to become a more dynamic city, but we must keep the momentum. The next mayor will craft the vision beyond 2025. We need to listen to our citizens so that we craft a community vision for all of Tulsa."
“I hear concerns about infrastructure, public safety, facilities, education and parks, but we need a vision for people; to inspire youth, to keep seniors safe and engaged, to keep our workers employed and we must absolutely address homelessness. I have demonstrated that I am an independent thinker and the most experienced and proven leader to do just that.”
The election will take place in August 2024.
August 13th, 2023
August 13th, 2023
August 13th, 2023
August 14th, 2023
August 14th, 2023
August 14th, 2023