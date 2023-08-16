Jenks City Council Approves $7 Million For Aquarium Upgrades

City councilors in Jenks approved $7 million for upgrades at the Oklahoma Aquarium.

Wednesday, August 16th 2023, 5:15 am

By: News On 6


JENKS, Okla. -

Jenks City councilors approved $7 million for a new research center at the Oklahoma Aquarium.

The money will go towards constructing a new aquatic research center, which will include a new lab for coral and shark research.

The facility will also include better holding areas for new arrivals, or for sick animals that need to be taken out of an exhibit.
