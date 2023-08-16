FEMA Approves Disaster Assistance For 4 More Okla. Counties For June Storm

Atoka, McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties are eligible for FEMA public assistance funds for the June storms after receiving approval on Wednesday.

Disaster assistance has been approved for four more Oklahoma counties impacted by the windstorms in June.

That night, 100 mph winds raced across Green Country, uprooting trees and causing damage across the greater Tulsa area.

On Wednesday, FEMA Aid included Atoka, McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties in the disaster update, allowing additional help with recovery expenses from the storm.

This is the second group of counties approved for relief after 19 were given eligibility back in July.

The declaration delivers FEMA public assistance to municipalities, counties, tribes and rural electric cooperatives for debris removal, infrastructure and utility repairs, and other costs associated with responding to the June storms.

Did Gov. Stitt request disaster assistance for Oklahoma after the June Storms?

The Governor’s request for a FEMA Major Disaster Declaration was submitted on July 1 to help communities recover from last month’s storms. In the 19 counties originally approved for assistance, the storms resulted in more than $12.6 million in eligible damages and response costs.

“I want to thank the State for pursuing a federal declaration and for President Biden ultimately signing the disaster declaration today that will bring Tulsa much-needed federal assistance as our city continues to deal with the aftermath of the June 18 storm,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said after the original approval.





Did Oklahoma request an SBA disaster declaration after the June Storms?

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) previously approved the State’s request for an SBA disaster declaration to provide low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and business owners in the following counties: Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, and Woodward.

The assistance is available for businesses and individuals who need to make storm-related repairs, including renters who have damage to personal property.

Business loans are at 4 percent and individuals at 2.5 percent, both homeowners and renters.

“Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair and replace damaged real estate, and up to $40,000 to repair and replace disaster damaged property, which would include vehicles," Corey Williams, a Public Information Officer for the Small Business Administration, said.





