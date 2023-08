A man accused of breaking into a Tulsa restaurant is in custody after he fled the scene on a bicycle, police say.

By: News On 6

Man Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Into Tulsa Restaurant

A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he broke into a Subway near 41st and Mingo.

Officers say a woman working inside hear glass break, and ran to hide in the bathroom and called 911.

Police say the suspect left on a bicycle but officers caught him a short time later.

No one was injured.