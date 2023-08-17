Dewayne Selby and his mother, Glenda Parton have been missing since October of 2021. Another man, Jack Grimes was also reported missing with them but his body was found almost a month later. TCSO believes their bodies were recently recovered in Turley nearly two years after their initial disappearance.

By: David Prock, News On 6

2 Bodies Found In Tulsa Co. Believed To Be Missing Mother And Son, Authorities Say

-

A missing persons case in Turley, Oklahoma, has now turned into a triple homicide investigation, authorities said.

Tulsa County deputies believe two sets of human remains are those of a mother and son who were missing for almost two years.

Forensic testing will confirm whether they are Dewayne Selby and his mother, Glenda "Cookie" Parton.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said this is a complex homicide investigation with little cooperation and no witnesses.

"Based on some of the items surrounding those bodies, we believe it to be the bodies of Glenda Parton and Dewayne Selby," Sheriff Regalado said Wednesday at a press conference.

Regalado said a tip led deputies to the remains on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Deputies said the two were found near 56th Street North and North Lewis. That's near where deputies also found their friend, Jack Grimes, shot to death near his home and workshop a few weeks after all three went missing in October 2021.

"If you recall, it was in the wintertime. Unfortunately there's some things we found that show it potentially could have been walked past and missed by cadaver dogs. Or it wasn't and there's some things we need to follow up on," Sheriff Regalado.

Selby and Grimes disappeared when they had plans to be at a horse show in Texas. That's when Parton left Pryor for Turley to look for the two men and she too, went missing and her car was found abandoned on a highway.

It's a case neighbors have been following closely and said they're hurting for the victims' families.

"Prayers go out to the family, that maybe they get some closure with this. But I don't think we've heard the end of it yet," said Dave Terwelp, a neighbor.

The sheriff said there is a person of interest in this case, but has not given any details.

The sheriff said investigators need leads on this case. If you have information that can help, call 918-596-8661.

"It does bring somewhat of a closure to the family," said Sheriff Regalado. "They at least know where their mother, their brother, their son is at."

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

--- Original Story Below

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will make an announcement Wednesday afternoon on a development in the missing persons case of Dewayne Selby and his mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton.

The two went missing in October of 2021. That news conference is scheduled for 2:30.

Story Timeline: 3 People Missing In Turley In October of 2021

Dwayne Selby, 59, and his roommate, Jack Grimes,76, went missing on October 22nd, 2021. A pair of Silver Alerts were issued for the men that stated they were believed going to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, and driving Jack's 2001, Maroon four-door, Ford Taurus.

The car was found by deputies six days later at Mohawk Park.

Just days later, Glenda Parton, also disappeared supposedly while searching for her son Dwayne.

November 2021 Human Remains Found

On October 31st, scattered human remains were found in the woods less than a mile from the home of Jack Grimes. The medical examiner was called into do a more thorough investigation once they find all the remains, but authorities at the time said the remains were in poor condition.

"Due to the condition of the remains, we can't tell a lot about this person," TCSO's Casey Roebuck said. "We can't tell if it's male or female. So, the medical examiner is here. She's going to take possession of the body and hopefully help us make a positive identification on who this person is and tell us something about how this person died."

In November of 2021, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Officer confirmed the remains as Jack Grimes. The recovery and positive identification of Jack Grimes' body spurred the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office to the woods for more evidence and potentially, two other people still missing.

There has been no sign of Parton Dwayne Selby since then.

How Did Jack Grimes Die?

In June of 2023, a new report from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office revealed that Jack Grimes was shot to death. According to the report, Grimes was shot in the head and neck, and his body had been dismembered.

