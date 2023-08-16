Mother Struggles For Years To Find Affordable Housing In Muskogee

A mother of two kids said finding an affordable place to live in Muskogee has been nearly impossible, even with government housing assistance.

Another woman has taken her in, but both said change is necessary to help those in need.

Falecia Baxter was homeless, seven months pregnant, and had nowhere to go until she met a kindhearted stranger.

Sonja Crawley and her family opened their home to Falecia, until she could find a place of her own.

Sonja said she knew what it was like to feel hopeless and wanted to help Falecia.

"We have been homeless. We have been through addiction and it's hard to come out of without support. My husband and I had that support and a lot of these people don't," Sonja said.

That was almost two years ago. Since then, Sonja and Falecia have worked to get Falecia a Section 8 voucher. However, they said it's been a slow process because of limited space and very few landlords who accept these vouchers.

"It has just been one obstacle after another," Sonja explained.

Falecia said her housing search has finally come to an end, but now she faces a new struggle; spending every penny to pay the bills.

"Being a single mother and trying to keep a roof above our heads is overwhelming," Falecia said.

Sonja said there are many people, like Falecia, struggling to get a fresh start.

"They're spending all their money on room and board then they're not able to get ahead," Sonja said.

News On 6 called the Muskogee Housing Authority to see if they have suggestions for people, but we haven't yet heard back.