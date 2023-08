Logan Lease from Gore, Oklahoma came in third in this year's teen division. He calls his mullet "The Oklahoma Waterfall".

By: News On 6

The USA Mullet Championship is over, and an Oklahoman made it to the top three.

Logan Lease from Gore, Oklahoma came in third in this year's teen division. He calls his mullet "The Oklahoma Waterfall".

Logan is the only Oklahoman to make it to the final round this year.