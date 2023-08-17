Behind-the-Scenes: Tulsa Zoo Keepers Help Flamingo Chick Hatch

The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating another new resident... with some behind-the-scenes video of a new flamingo chick.

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating another new resident... with some behind-the-scenes video of a new flamingo chick.

The video shows zookeepers helping the flamingo chick come out of its egg.

You can see the chick come out and it's doing great!

Zookeepers later take it outside where the parents will take over the raising process.

When Can I See The Baby Flamingo

The flamingo exhibit at the zoo is under construction. They hope to have it finished this fall.