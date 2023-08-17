Behind-the-Scenes: Tulsa Zoo Keepers Help Flamingo Chick Hatch

Thursday, August 17th 2023, 5:06 pm
The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating another new resident... with some behind-the-scenes video of a new flamingo chick.
The video shows zookeepers helping the flamingo chick come out of its egg.
You can see the chick come out and it's doing great!
Zookeepers later take it outside where the parents will take over the raising process.
The flamingo exhibit at the zoo is under construction. They hope to have it finished this fall.
August 17th, 2023
