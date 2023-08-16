Fraud Watch: AARP Warns Veterans About Scammers Targeting Pact Act Benefits

The PACT Act helps millions of veterans get healthcare benefits but criminals and scammers are finding a way to take advantage. Joy McGill with AARP Fraud Watch Network joined News On 6 to explain how you can tell real offers from fake ones.

Wednesday, August 16th 2023, 5:05 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

AARP’s Fraud Watch Network Helpline can assist free of charge and AARP membership is not required The toll-free call is 1-(877)-908-3360
