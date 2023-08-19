Dolly Parton Reunites Beatles For A Cover Of 'Let It Be'

Dolly Parton reunited the two living Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, for a cover of the band's 1970 classic.

Saturday, August 19th 2023, 9:34 am

By: News 9


Dolly Parton reunited the two living Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, for a cover of the band's 1970 classic "Let It Be."

The track comes from Parton's upcoming album "Rockstar" that will be released in November.

The album features a mix of covers and original songs, and features guests like Elton John, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Sting, and many more.

Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last fall.

There are a couple songs from the album already released on streaming platforms including the let it be cover.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 19th, 2023

August 20th, 2023

August 20th, 2023

August 20th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 20th, 2023

August 20th, 2023

August 20th, 2023

August 20th, 2023