Dolly Parton Reunites Beatles For A Cover Of 'Let It Be'

By: News 9

Dolly Parton Teams Up With Surviving Beatles For New Track

Dolly Parton reunited the two living Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, for a cover of the band's 1970 classic "Let It Be."

The track comes from Parton's upcoming album "Rockstar" that will be released in November.

The album features a mix of covers and original songs, and features guests like Elton John, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Sting, and many more.

Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last fall.

There are a couple songs from the album already released on streaming platforms including the let it be cover.