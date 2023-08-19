Viral Video Shows Astounding Swarm Of Sharks Off Galveston Coast

A video showing a large swarm of sharks swimming off the coast of Galveston, Texas, has gone viral because the massive size of the group.

Saturday, August 19th 2023, 9:39 am

By: News On 6


A video showing a large swarm of sharks swimming off the coast of Galveston, Texas, has gone viral because the size of the group is astounding.

The video of the sharks received millions of views on TikTok, raising questions about this behavior and how common it is. 

A professor of marine biology at Texas A&M told CBS News this type of swarming behavior is common for some species of sharks.
