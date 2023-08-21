Fire Destroys Cookson Home Near Tenkiller Lake; No Injuries Reported

Sunday, August 20th 2023, 8:07 pm
Several Cherokee County homes are safe after a few fire departments worked together to keep a house fire from spreading.
Cookson firefighters say a house caught fire along Sixshooter Road near Tenkiller Lake at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
They say it took them four hours to battle the fire before getting it under control.
Firefighters say the house that first caught fire was a total loss, but ne one was hurt and they were able to save several other homes.
