Support For Affected Students And Staff After Heartbreaking Incident At Oliver Middle School

Students and staff at Oliver Middle School in Broken Arrow are saddened after learning a student took their own life last week.

Students and teachers at Oliver Middle School are going through an unimaginable loss, and the district is dedicated to providing much-needed help to those affected. The school year is just beginning for students and teachers, but the loss of a classmate is hanging heavy in the air.

"It's a sad day, teachers and students are feeling the loss today, I think it's becoming real," says BAPS Health Service Director Rachel Kaiser.

The Broken Arrow Public School district says a student died by suicide last week, and their health service director Rachel Kaiser says meeting the needs of those grieving their loss is vital.

"Creating the kind of relationship that students feel comfortable coming to their teacher or their school counselor or their principal while they're at school if someone comes up that they need help with."

She says a team of counselors, social workers, and community partners are stepping in to help a broken community heal. One partner, Family, and Children Services, provides therapy for students on-site.

"I don't think there's any one perfect way to talk to kids about the loss of a peer it's just about putting out there how you think they might be feeling," says Faith Crittenden, Program Director of School-Based Children’s Mental Health Services.

Crittenden says during this difficult time, the community should feel like they're being wrapped around and cared about. She believes the connection itself can be the solution as more and more teens struggle with mental health.

"And that sometimes, in the face of tragedy, is the best outcome, building connection and fostering hope," Crittenden says.

Grieving a loss is different for everyone, but the people who are here to help know healing can happen.