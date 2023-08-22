Back to School Aloha Bash Raises Money for Maui Wildfire Victims

The crossover between summer and the start of the school year is a great time for a back-to-school party, and the students are enjoying it with a Hawaiian theme. But there's something extra special that comes with that fun. Class President Jo Jo David and the student council wanted to show support for wildfire victims in Maui.

Nothing says back to school like celebrating and building new friendships. This year, students are also raising money to help victims of the Maui wildfires.

"Just a little back-to-school bash. Just have some fun. Might be going into your senior year. Might want to have some fun. This is a great way to do it and we thought it was the best idea," Senior Class President Jo Jo David said

Dan Hawk with Broken Arrow Public Schools says the bash is a great way to create new friendships at the beginning of the year.

"I think it's for the fact that they've done this the past couple years, and it allows all the students - welcome back to school. Let's have some fun because that's what school is about as well," Dan Hawk said.

The fires killed at least 114, left thousands homeless, and even more are worried about their futures. Something that touched the hearts of BA students 3,700 miles away.

"We're collaborating kind of in a sense with Maui strong and the Maui strong foundation because we want to bring awareness to what's happening over there. It'd be a shame for us to hold this event that's Hawaiian-themed and not talk about the issues that are going on," David said.

He says some students who attend the school have families directly affected by the fires in Lahaina.

"For us, it's such a big school, but we care," David said.

He says combining relief efforts with the fun of their Aloha Bash just makes sense. The fundraiser is open for anyone to donate and will run continuously until relief efforts are no longer needed.

For more information on Broken Arrow High School's fundraising efforts for Maui, CLICK HERE, and to donate, CLICK HERE.