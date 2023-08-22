Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma Aims To Tackle Food Insecurity As Kids Head Back To Class

"No one wants to see a kid go hungry," said Chief Development Officer Matt Jostess with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. This year the Food Bank is utilizing a new strategic plan with a goal to cut food insecurity in half for children in Oklahoma.

Chief Development Officer Matt Jostess says during the school year, 84 percent of kids in Oklahoma depend on free and reduced lunches. That’s why The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is doing its part to keep kids fed through its Food for Kids program.

"No one wants to see a kid go hungry, so I think that’s the reasoning behind everything. We should not live in a community where a kid is going to bed hungry and that’s our ultimate goal," said Jostess.

Leaders with the food bank said part of their new strategic plan includes a goal to cut food insecurity in half for children in Oklahoma.

Jostess says their ‘Backpack for Kids’ program provides nutritious, kid-friendly snacks to elementary-age students to take home on the weekends. For middle and high school students the ‘School Pantry’ program offers nutritious shelf-stable food and other basic needs at urban and rural school sites.

The Food Bank says $1 can help provide four meals to a family in need.

Big Donation Made To Food For Kids

For the month of July, News On 6 teamed up with Burnett Home Improvement and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to help raise money for Food for Kids and help local families get back on their feet.

Donations up to $2,500 made to Food for Kids during the campaign were matched by Burnett Home Improvement. The Food Bank received $7,530 in online donations in July for Food for Kids!

Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma Hopeful For More Support From 2023 Farm Bill

The community food bank of Eastern Oklahoma is working to raise awareness for the 2023 Farm Bill.

Food banks nationwide are hoping to see a $200 million increase in programs to help them store and distribute more food. Nearly 20 percent percent of kids in the state of Oklahoma live in food-insecure households. An updated bill has not been put together yet and could see just an extension of the current bill until a full one can be drafted.

