All-Time Heat Index Record Broken For 2nd Time In Jay, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Mesonet says its all-time heat index record for the state was broken for the second time yesterday in Jay, where the temperature felt like 126.74 degrees.

Some parts of the state are feeling the heat more than others.

Oklahoma Mesonet says the town Jay set a new record, with a heat index at nearly 127 degrees.

Take a look at the Oklahoma Mesonet Heat index map from Monday, and you'll see that the whole state is suffering from the heat, but Jay takes the cake.

"It's getting extremely hot," says Delaware County Undersheriff Nicholas O’Neal.

O'Neal says the heat is relentless, but his deputies are still out doing their job.

"We make sure and put a lot of notices out to them to keep hydrating and if they need water or anything like that to keep us hydrated,” says O’Neal.

Deputy Brandon Patterson is showing off his new truck, and his favorite feature now is the ice-cold AC.

"We do what we can with what we got, and if it's hot, it's hot," says Patterson.

He tries to stay in his truck as much as possible on sweltering days like today, but he says no matter the weather, he's dedicated to helping his community.

"I do it to help the people, I ain't worried about the temperature or anything like that, I just do it for the people," Patterson says.

Across the street, business owner Nacoma Hutchison is staying indoors as much as he can.

"Try and find a cool spot, because you can't stay outside too long, it's just not possible," he says.

His store sells all sorts of Native American-themed gifts, but not everything is flying off the shelves.

"Got some plush blankets, for hopefully a cooler day weather day," he says.

Hutchison, and the entire town, are just looking for a cool down.