Credit Cards, Checks Stolen In Mail, Cherokee Co. Sheriff Says

Credit cards and checks are just a number of items stolen in the mail in Cherokee County, the sheriff's office says.

By: News On 6

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for victims who have had their checks and credit cards stolen in the mail.

The sheriff's office said they recovered more than 100 checks, credit cards and pieces of mail when they arrested a burglary suspect in August.

Investigators said say many of the checks had been altered, and not all the victims live in Cherokee County.