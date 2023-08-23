Tulsa Nonprofit Supporting Oklahoma Foster Care Children In Need Of Volunteers

Tulsa CASA, an organization that helps children in foster care navigate through court, is in need of volunteers.

CASA stands for court-appointed special advocate and they are paired with a child or set of siblings to help make sure their cases don't fall through the cracks.

Tulsa CASA says there are about 7,000 children in foster care in Oklahoma and around 1,300 of them are in the Tulsa area.

As an officer of the court, a CASA has the authority and duty to learn as much as possible about the circumstances and people surrounding the child they are assigned to, and then report that information to the judge overseeing the case.

The CASA will spend five to 10 hours a month advocating for children. They will visit the child at the home, talk to the parents, foster parents, school, and anyone who can provide information about what is going on with the child.

Executive Director Elizabeth Fisher says COVID-19 depleted their volunteers, so they need more to continue to grow and serve more children.

"An advocate is so important because there are only four judges who here all those cases and they need as much information to make the best possible decision on permanency for that child," Fisher said.

