Alternative Band Groucho Making Waves In Tulsa Music Scene

Tulsa is a hot spot for new bands and music. Alternative band Groucho was originally formed in 2016 but fizzled out, until 2020 when they reunited.

The name of the band is a nod to the iconic, classic film comedian Groucho Marx.

The group writes original music. However, their cover of an INXS song from the late 80’s has been making waves with their fan base.

Groucho joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about their music and more. | CLICK HERE for their version of "Never Tear Us Apart." | CLICK HERE to see more from the band.

Groucho's Upcoming Shows:

May 22 at Vanguard Tulsa playing with a touring act called The Black Moods and another local group called Some Hearts.

June 8 at BIG RIDE from Flywheel Presents next to Cain's Ballroom with Girl Talk. This event is only $10. It's at the end of Tulsa Tough and outdoors. There is a drone show at sundown and then the band kicks off the music part of the evening. It goes on until midnight.