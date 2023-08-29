Sapulpa Sandwich Shop Feeds Students For Free

Every day during the lunch hour, you can find Mike Naifeh, owner, with two coolers---one filled with cold bottles of water and the other filled with hot dogs---ready to hand out to anyone who needs a meal.

It started when employees at a Wimpy’s Sandwich Shoppe, a Sapulpa restaurant, decided not to accept tips and put the money to go somewhere more meaningful.

"In Sapulpa, Oklahoma, that should never happen that somebody goes to bed every night without something to eat,” Naifeh said.

The free meal is made possible by what's happening inside his restaurant.

"Let’s forgo any tips and any tips we do get we will put something in called pay it forward,” Naifeh said.

When people leave a tip with their purchase, it will go toward feeding someone who can’t afford a meal.

Once other businesses and churches found out about his pay-it-forward promise, the community stepped up in a big way.

"Our customers, because of the no tipping, they seemed to tip more,” Naifeh said. “Wimpy's isn't doing the affordable part of this, it's the community that has gotten behind us and just taken over, and it's such a blessing. I mean, if that doesn't touch your heart. It just brings tears to your eyes."