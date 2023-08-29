Muskogee Turnpike Now Cashless, Converted to PlatePay

The Will Rogers, Turner, and Indian Nation turnpikes are the last toll roads left to be converted. OTA said those should be ready by the end of next year.

-

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said the Muskogee Turnpike is now fully cashless. It is now the 9th toll road in the state to be converted to PlatePay. Nothing changes for drivers who have a Pike Pass. But for all other drivers, PlatePay will cost about twice as much as it did when cash was used at toll booths.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said drivers will now pay their tolls online.

The Will Rogers, Turner, and Indian Nation turnpikes are the last toll roads left to be converted. OTA said those should be ready by the end of next year.

Across the system, OTA reports more than 500 crashes at toll booths in the past six years. The Turnpike Authority said removing toll booths will help keep everyone safer on the road.

"A lot of the traffic is going 75 to 80 miles per hour on these turnpikes. And as you think about people who realize, ‘Oh gosh, I've gotta pay my cash toll.’ They're trying to switch lanes quickly. They're trying to slow down, pull over, come to a stop, and then once their transaction is complete, they've gotta speed back up to highway speed, 80 miles per hour. Each one of those moments is a conflict point,” Oklahoma Turnpike Authority spokesperson Lisa Shearer-Salim said.

For drivers who do not have a Pike Pass and are wondering how much their route will cost with PlatePay, there is a toll calculator on the Pike Pass website here.