Pet of the Week: Brad The 2-Year-Old Chihuahua Mix

Friday, September 1st 2023, 12:25 pm
Brad the 2-year-old chihuahua mix is our Pet of the Week.
Brad's a pretty easygoing guy and a little on the shy side but will warm up quickly. He enjoys being with other dogs or enjoys his own company. He loves to sleep under the blankets but also enjoys being in the backyard and soaking up some sun.
If you'd like to adopt Brad call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
