Pet of the Week: Nani The Dachshund-Terrier Mix

This is Nani our Pet of the Week!

Nani's an almost 5-year-old dachshund-terrier mix. She can be a little bossy at times and unsure of strangers but she loves to hang out with her people, watch TV, and sleep near you. She loves her squeaky toys and is potty trained.

Nani's ideal home would be a quiet patient home with a retired family that's home a lot and can enjoy her company.

If you'd like to adopt Nani call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.