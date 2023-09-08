Pet of the Week: Greta The Dachshund

Friday, September 8th 2023, 3:53 pm
Greta the Dachshund is our Pet of the Week.
She is about 3 years old and on the larger side for a Dachshund.
She is very loving and sweet -- loves other dogs and has never met a stranger -- although she will protect her family if need be.
Her ideal home would have at least one other dog and a backyard, as she loves to go outside.
If you'd like to adopt Greta, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 --- or visit the ARF house at LaFortune Park.
