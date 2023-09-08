Pet of the Week: Greta The Dachshund

Greta is very loving and sweet -- loves other dogs and has never met a stranger -- although she will protect her family if need be.

By: News On 6

Greta the Dachshund is our Pet of the Week.

She is about 3 years old and on the larger side for a Dachshund.

She is very loving and sweet -- loves other dogs and has never met a stranger -- although she will protect her family if need be.

Her ideal home would have at least one other dog and a backyard, as she loves to go outside.

If you'd like to adopt Greta, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 --- or visit the ARF house at LaFortune Park.















