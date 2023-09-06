Man Reported Missing From Okmulgee County Found Safe, OCSO Says

A man who was reported missing by the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office was found safe, deputies said. He had reportedly been missing for nearly one week.

Wednesday, September 6th 2023, 10:31 am

By: News On 6


OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. -

Deputies began investigating his disappearance on Tuesday, Sept. 5, OCSO said.

It was reported that the man was last seen at a residence in Okmulgee County on Thursday, Aug. 31 and left on foot, deputies said.

After several witness interviews, deputies received a tip that the man might be at an Okmulgee residence, deputies said.

Investigators went to that address on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and located the man, OCSO said.
