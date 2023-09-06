FC Tulsa Buys Tulsa Sports Facility, Plans To Upgrade

Many parents said they’re glad to see FC Tulsa bought the facility and that the organization is planning to put money into it and make it better.

FC Tulsa is buying the Titan Sports Performance Center near 81st and Elwood.

The soccer team already trains there and plans to upgrade it and bring more leagues to the facility.

The team hopes this will give it more of a chance to interact with fans outside of the home games during the regular season.

Mitch Allner is a parent and coaches his son’s flag football team. He’s glad to see that the place was bought by FC Tulsa.

"We've actually used this facility for years, come over here and practice a lot, I do a lot of training of kids over here. It's great the fact that FC bought it, and it's going to continue on because it's a wonderful facility, and it's something that a lot of kids can get a lot of use out of,” said Allner.

FC Tulsa has been practicing at the complex for a while, and the team hopes to upgrade its field as well as the other fields and courts.

The organization said this will not affect the current sports that are practiced there, but instead, it will add to what is already there.

FC Tulsa said it’s not just focusing on soccer. The goal is also to add to programs like volleyball and basketball.

"This facility has been very heavily youth-modeled and an hourly rental basis,” said Doerr. “We're going to start to introduce a lot of adult leagues, and so that's important to us, that 25 to 50-year-olds that still want to be active and have that sense of community."

Allner said he’s excited to see what happens next.

"It sounds like they're going to do a lot of great things with the place, which will be awesome. It's a place that a lot of weekends, a lot of people spend time here, between volleyball and soccer obviously, and basketball and everything that goes on. It will be great that it's going to continue."

FC Tulsa will not be taking over the Jenks Sports Complex, which was formerly known as the Titan South Sports Complex.

Doerr said the organizations plan to work together to host tournaments in the future.